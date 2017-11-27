Arsenal's Ozil to miss Huddersfield game with illness

(Reuters) - Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil will miss Wednesday’s Premier League match against Huddersfield Town after he had to travel back home with illness just hours before Sunday’s 1-0 win at Burnley, manager Arsene Wenger said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 18, 2017 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil REUTERS/David Klein

Wenger was forced to call-up midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles to make up the numbers on the bench after German international Ozil was advised to leave the team hotel ahead of the match at Turf Moor.

“The doctor came to see me and said he (Ozil) had to travel back home, he was in the hotel with us,” Wenger told reporters.

“He travelled up with us, then travelled back. We brought Maitland-Niles up who arrived at 1 p.m. because we had only 17 players.”

“Will Ozil be available for Wednesday? Certainly he will be short. We will see what it is exactly.”

Arsenal moved up to fourth place in the league after Alexis Sanchez’s late penalty helped them collect three points against Burnley.

Huddersfield are 11th with 15 points after 13 league matches.