FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Kolasinac signs for Arsenal on a free transfer
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
Entertainment
New 'Doctor Who' star hopes fans don't fear a female time lord
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 6, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 2 months ago

Kolasinac signs for Arsenal on a free transfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Football Soccer - Schalke 04 v Hamburg SV - Bundesliga - Veltins-Arena, Germany - 13/5/17 Schalke's Sead Kolasinac celebrates after Guido Burgstaller scored their first goal Reuters / Leon Kuegeler Livepic

(Reuters) - Arsenal have signed Schalke 04's Bosnia left back Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Kolasinac will start pre-season training with Arsenal in July "subject to the completion of all regulatory processes", the north London club announced on their website (www.arsenal.com).

Schalke confirmed in a statement that the 23-year-old had signed a deal at The Emirates which runs until 2022.

Kolasinac will be competing with two senior left backs, Nacho Monreal and Kieran Gibbs, for a first-team spot.

He represented Germany at youth level before deciding in 2013 to play for Bosnia, his parents' homeland, and has collected 17 caps.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.