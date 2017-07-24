FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Koscielny has no desire to leave Arsenal
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 24, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 14 days ago

Koscielny has no desire to leave Arsenal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer player Laurent Koscielny from English Premier League club Arsenal wears the 'Third Kit' for the 2017/2018 season as he stands in front of the Sydney Opera House in Sydney Harbour, Australia, July 12, 2017.David Gray

(Reuters) - Arsenal centre back Laurent Koscielny has no desire to leave the Premier League club, the France international has said, despite reported interest from Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille.

The 31-year-old, who signed a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium in January, has been linked with a move to Marseille during the close season transfer window by the French media.

"When I first got here, I didn’t think about how long I would stay at this club -- but now I am starting my eighth season so I am very happy with this," Koscielny told the club website (www.arsenal.com).

"I have a long contract with Arsenal and I have (no reason) to leave the club. I am just here to enjoy my job and give everything for the team, and get the best results for the club. If I can do all of that, then I am happy."

Koscielny said he felt great loyalty towards manager Arsene Wenger, whom he called an inspirational figure.

"I have a big (loyalty) to this club and to the boss (Wenger) too," Koscielny added. "I have stayed here for seven years and I have learnt a lot from him, so I am happy to be here with him and to fight for him because he is a great person."

FA Cup holders Arsenal meet Premier League champions Chelsea in the Community Shield match on Aug. 6 before hosting Leicester City in their opening league game five days later.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.