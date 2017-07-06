FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Olympique Lyon shares boosted by sale of Lacazette to Arsenal
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 6, 2017 / 7:31 AM / a month ago

Olympique Lyon shares boosted by sale of Lacazette to Arsenal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Besiktas v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg - Vodafone Arena, Istanbul, Turkey - 20/4/17 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Murad Sezer Livepic

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Olympique Lyonnais rose on Thursday after the French soccer club announced the sale of striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for a fee of up to 60 million euros ($68 million).

Lyon said the fee for Lacazette, who recently broke into the French national team, was the highest ever achieved by the club in a transfer.

Olympique Lyon shares were up 1.3 percent in early trading.

The French soccer club, which won the last of its seven Ligue 1 championship titles in 2008, first listed on the Paris stock market in 2007.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith Weir

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.