Olympique Lyon shares boosted by sale of Lacazette to Arsenal

FILE PHOTO: Football Soccer - Besiktas v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final Second Leg - Vodafone Arena, Istanbul, Turkey - 20/4/17 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Murad Sezer Livepic

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Olympique Lyonnais rose on Thursday after the French soccer club announced the sale of striker Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal for a fee of up to 60 million euros ($68 million).

Lyon said the fee for Lacazette, who recently broke into the French national team, was the highest ever achieved by the club in a transfer.

Olympique Lyon shares were up 1.3 percent in early trading.

The French soccer club, which won the last of its seven Ligue 1 championship titles in 2008, first listed on the Paris stock market in 2007.