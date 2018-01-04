FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arsenal to sign Greek defender Mavropanos, says Wenger
January 4, 2018 / 6:32 AM / a day ago

Arsenal to sign Greek defender Mavropanos, says Wenger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed they will sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina in the current transfer window.

According to British media reports, Mavropanos will complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this week in a deal worth around 2 million pounds.

When asked about the deal after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger said: “Yes but he’s not ready to play for us, we’ll give him out on loan.”

Mavropanos, 20, has impressed at both ends in his first full season in Greece’s Super League for PAS Giannina, scoring three goals in 14 appearances.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru

