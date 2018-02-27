Manchester City's Fernandinho out of Arsenal clash

(Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will miss Thursday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal after failing to recover from a hamstring strain he picked up against the London club in the League Cup final over the weekend.

The 32-year-old was replaced by Bernardo Silva in the second half at Wembley on Sunday as goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva earned Pep Guardiola his first trophy as the English side’s manager.

Premier League leaders City said the initial prognosis had suggested the Brazil international’s injury was not serious.

“No timescale has yet been set for his return but the Premier League game against the Gunners on Thursday will come too soon,” City said in a statement on their website (www.mancity.com).

Fernandinho has played in every league match so far this season, scoring three goals along the way.