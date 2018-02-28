Arsenal need to be more clinical to beat Man City, says Wenger

(Reuters) - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has urged his team to make the most of their chances when they face Manchester City for the second time this week in Thursday’s Premier League clash.

The north London outfit were brushed aside by a dominant City side in last Sunday’s League Cup final with Pep Guardiola’s team converting all three of their shots on target to win 3-0 while Arsenal failed to convert either of their chances.

“We are very disappointed because we lost an important game. We need first to recover and then prepare for the next challenge together,” Wenger told a news conference on Wednesday.

“When you look at the end of the game Man City had three shots on target and we had two. We need to turn the decisive moments in our favour and play with more freedom than we did.”

City can re-establish a 16-point lead atop the standings when they travel to sixth-placed Arsenal, who are 27 points behind Guardiola’s side.

The defeat, along with Arsenal’s inconsistent performances this campaign, has led a number of supporters and pundits to call for an end to Wenger’s 22-year reign but the Frenchman said that he was not worried about his future.

“My position is my position. That’s the last problem I have,” Wenger said. “We are in that kind of situation where you want to focus on the next game,” he said, adding: “My job is to focus on performing.”

Full-back Nacho Monreal limped off in the first half at Wembley and Wenger confirmed the 32-year-old has a back injury which could keep him out for at least two games.

Midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is out of contract at Arsenal at the end of the season, is yet to sign a new deal and Wenger said that the decision rests with the England international.