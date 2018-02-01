Ozil commits long-term future to Arsenal

(Reuters) - Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has signed a new contract to extend his stay in north London, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Germany international confirmed on Twitter that he had agreed a three-and-a-half year deal.

“It’s been one of the most important decisions of my footballing career and that’s why I had to think hard and talk to everyone who’s important to me,” Ozil said.

Ozil’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the season.

“Good things take time. In the end, I let my heart decide. As I always said, I feel at home here and I‘m highly motivated to achieve big things in the next few years. Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.”

British media reported that the new deal is worth up to 350,000 pounds a week, making the World Cup winner the highest-paid player at the club.

Ozil joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then club-record of about 42.5 million pounds.

The playmaker has made 182 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 36 goals and providing 61 assists.

The announcement came a day after Arsenal bolstered their attacking line-up with the signing of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee.