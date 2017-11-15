FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wenger open to international role after Arsenal reign
November 15, 2017 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

Wenger open to international role after Arsenal reign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger is focused on managing the Premier League club but is not ruling out taking over an international team in the future.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Europa League - Red Star Belgrade vs Arsenal - Rajko Mitic Stadium, Belgrade, Serbia - October 19, 2017. Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Wenger has led Arsenal to three league titles and seven FA Cup trophies during his 21-year tenure and signed a new two-year contract at the north London club in May.

Media reports have linked the 68-year-old to several national team managerial roles, including England and France, on multiple occasions.

“Maybe, yes, I will do it at some stage but until now I like to be involved every day in the life of a club because the real test is there...,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

”But I will not always have the physical strength to do that so maybe I will move into (international coaching). It’s a fact my life is linked with football, in what way will be linked to my physical state.

Asked whether he could be on the bench at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he said: “Maybe, you never know.”

Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
