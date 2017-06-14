FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Keeper Stockdale joins Birmingham from Brighton
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
WORLD
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
#Sports News
June 14, 2017 / 8:27 AM / 2 months ago

Keeper Stockdale joins Birmingham from Brighton

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Sky Bet Championship - Carrow Road - 21/4/17 Brighton and Hove Albion's David Stockdale after the game. Action Images / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

(Reuters) - Championship side Birmingham City have signed goalkeeper David Stockdale from promoted Brighton Hove and Albion on a three-year-deal, making him new manager Harry Redknapp's first signing.

The former Fulham goalkeeper joined Brighton in 2014 and made 45 appearances for the south coast club last season, helping them finish second in the Championship and book a spot in the upcoming Premier League season.

"I would like to thank David Stockdale for his immense contribution over the past three seasons," Brighton manager Chris Hughton told the club website(www.brightonandhovealbion.com).

"He has been the stand-out goalkeeper in the Championship, and was a key member of our side as we went so close in 2016 and when we won promotion last season."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

0 : 0
