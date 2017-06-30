FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Bournemouth sign Ake from Chelsea for club record fee
#Sports News
June 30, 2017 / 8:16 AM / a month ago

Bournemouth sign Ake from Chelsea for club record fee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Chelsea v Watford - Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 15/5/17 Chelsea's Nathan Ake in action Reuters / Hannah McKay Livepic

(Reuters) - Bournemouth have signed Netherlands defender Nathan Ake from Premier League champions Chelsea for an undisclosed club record fee, the south coast club confirmed on Friday.

The 22-year-old made just 17 appearances for Chelsea since joining in 2011 and spent the first half of last season on loan at Bournemouth, where he scored three goals in 12 appearances, before being recalled by the London club in January.

"I had a great time here last season so I'm really happy to be back," Ake told Bournemouth's website (www.afcb.co.uk) of a move British media reported to be for a fee of 20 million pounds.

"It's an exciting challenge... this is a new step and the right place for me to develop even more. With the help of the manager here I know I can keep improving and become a better player."

Ake previously completed loan spells at Watford and Championship side Reading.

"I am delighted that we have completed the signing of Nathan on a permanent basis," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said.

"Nathan is an outstanding young player with a fantastic attitude and a great desire to learn and develop.

"He has a very bright future ahead of him and I'm very pleased to say that future is here."

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

