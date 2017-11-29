FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Another happy Burnley away day ruins Howe's birthday
November 29, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Another happy Burnley away day ruins Howe's birthday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe’s 40th birthday was ruined at Dean Court on Wednesday as Burnley continued their giddy Premier League ride with a 2-1 victory that took them to sixth in the table.

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 29, 2017 Burnley's Robbie Brady in action with Bournemouth's Jordon Ibe Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

New Zealander Chris Wood struck in the 37th minute for Sean Dyche’s high-flyers, slotting home a deflected cross before Robbie Brady’s thumping right-foot shot midway through the second half doubled the lead.

Josh King, with only his second league goal of the season, ensured a nervy finish for the visitors.

Yet Burnley held firm to secure a fourth away win of the season, which represented their best return in a top-flight campaign since 1974-75 and lifted the Clarets above Tottenham Hotspur in the table.

Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond

