Soccer-Hazard earns Chelsea narrow victory at Bournemouth

(Reuters) - BOURNEMOUTH 0 CHELSEA 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - October 28, 2017 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates victory REUTERS/Toby Melville

Eden Hazard’s second-half strike proved enough for champions Chelsea to eke out a 1-0 Premier League victory at struggling Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Belgian, Chelsea’s main threat throughout, punished poor home defending six minutes after the break when he lashed a shot past Asmir Begovic for his third goal in his last three games for the London side.

Second-bottom Bournemouth were always in contention, though, and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looked relieved as the final whistle sounded on the south coast.

It was a crucial victory for Chelsea who remained fourth with 19 points, nine behind leaders Manchester City.

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - October 28, 2017 Bournemouth's Andrew Surman looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

“I think we deserved to win because we played good football,” Conte said.

Slideshow (6 Images)

“To keep the result to only 1-0 can be dangerous. I think today that if I have to find a negative aspect, we could be more clinical.”

Alvaro Morata had a goal disallowed and was denied by a great save from Begovic in a first half in which Bournemouth coped reasonably comfortably with the visitors’ attack.

Chelsea went ahead in the 51st minute though when home defender Simon Francis failed to cut out a ball over the top and Hazard took advantage to beat Begovic at his near post.

Bournemouth responded tenaciously but lacked a cutting edge and their only shot on target came in stoppage time when Steve Cook drilled a shot straight at Thibaut Courtois.