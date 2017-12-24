Bournemouth's Defoe out for up to 10 weeks with ankle injury

(Reuters) - Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks with a fracture of his right ankle, the Premier League club have said.

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Quarter Final - Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 20, 2017 Bournemouth's Jermain Defoe receives medical attention before being substituted off . Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Defoe, who has three goals in 15 league appearances this season, sustained the injury in Wednesday’s defeat by Chelsea in the League Cup quarter-finals.

“The 35-year-old sustained the injury in a tackle in the opening minutes of the tie at Stamford Bridge... Defoe is expected to be sidelined for around eight to 10 weeks,” Bournemouth said on their website. (www.afcb.co.uk)

A 4-0 loss to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday dropped Bournemouth into the bottom three. They face fellow strugglers West Ham United on Tuesday.