Leicester's Shakespeare hopes rest will solve Vardy's hip problem
#Sports News
September 30, 2017 / 9:57 AM / in 19 days

Leicester's Shakespeare hopes rest will solve Vardy's hip problem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Leicester City - Kirklees Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - September 16, 2017 Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare REUTERS/Andrew Yates

(Reuters) - Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has said he expects Jamie Vardy to overcome his hip problem with rest during the international break.

Vardy picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield and played in the 3-2 defeat to Liverpool last week with the help of a pain-killing injection.

The striker, left out of the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania, has also been ill this week and is a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

“Over the next seven to 10 days we will assess it (hip injury) and see where we go with it, but I am expecting it to get better because he has had the rest,” Shakespeare told the Leicester Mercury.

“He didn’t train until Thursday last week. He has been a bit under the weather this week but we have been managing his hip... so it is his first time on the grass on Thursday,” he added.

“I am hoping there is no reaction. The reason I am telling you that is to make sure you are always aware of the challenges players going on international duty brings, with some we have been managing and trying to get them through games.”

Should the 30-year-old pass a late fitness test, he will look to add to his five goals from six matches and help 17th placed Leicester avoid dropping into the bottom three.

Bournemouth are two spots below their rivals but have not lost in the four league meetings between the two teams.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

