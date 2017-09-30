FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bournemouth frustrated in draw with Leicester
September 30, 2017 / 5:23 PM / in 19 days

Bournemouth frustrated in draw with Leicester

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - September 30, 2017 (L - R) Bournemouth's Andrew Surman, Simon Francis, Nathan Ake and Leicester City's Jamie Vardy after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

BOURNEMOUTH 0 LEICESTER CITY 0

Bournemouth were unable to take advantage of their greater possession and chances in a 0-0 draw with Leicester City on Saturday that kept them in the Premier League’s bottom three.

Jermain Defoe hit the bar for the home side in the second minute but that was as near as they came in a typically low-scoring meeting between the clubs. Their five Premier League games have produced only five goals.

Leicester improved a little in the second half but created few chances, Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki missing one of the best.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, who England agreed could miss next week’s internationals to rest a troublesome hip, played from the start but had a quiet game.

Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
