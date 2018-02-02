Premier League survival Bournemouth's priority, says Francis

(Reuters) - Bournemouth are focussed on their primary target of securing their Premier League status and not chasing their highest finish in the top flight, skipper Simon Francis has said.

Bournemouth thumped champions Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in midweek to climb to 10th in the table with 28 points from 25 games. The club enjoyed their best campaign in the top flight last season finishing ninth.

“We have our eye on maintaining our Premier League status. That has always been the most important thing and has been in the past two seasons. Then, we ask where can we go and can we kick on,” defender Francis told the Daily Echo.

“We know how tight it is and how important wins are. We are six games unbeaten and want to try to break the club record in the top flight. We have three massive games coming up and that is why it was important for us to be in a good position.”

Bournemouth welcome Stoke City in the league on Saturday before a trip to Huddersfield Town and the visit of Newcastle United, with all three teams level on 24 points, a point above the relegation zone.

The south-coast club endured a tough start to the campaign and dropped to 18th after a 4-0 hammering by leaders Manchester City in December.

However, they are unbeaten in six league games since, with their best performance coming against Chelsea.

“They (the next matches) are going to be more important than Wednesday because we know we can’t take our foot off the gas. We can’t over-celebrate and need to focus on Stoke,” Francis said.