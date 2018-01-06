FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wigan denied by late Bournemouth goal
January 6, 2018 / 5:21 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Wigan denied by late Bournemouth goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Premier League Bournemouth survived a giant-killing in the FA Cup third round on Saturday by equalising in added time at home to League One (third tier) leaders Wigan Athletic.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Third Round - AFC Bournemouth vs Wigan Athletic - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 6, 2018 Bournemouth's Steve Cook scores their second goal REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Cup winners in 2013, the year they were relegated from the top flight, Wigan led 2-0 at halftime.

Northern Ireland striker Will Grigg put them ahead in only the fourth minute and just before the half-hour mark a free kick by former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell was deflected in by Bournemouth’s American Emerson Hyndman.

The home side, who have only just moved out of the Premier League relegation places, had risked making eight changes.

They made two more with substitutions for the second half and got a goal back through Frenchman Lys Mousset.

Ryan Fraser’s free kick then came back off a post, but defender Steve Cook earned a replay in the 92nd minute.

Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Christian Radnedge

