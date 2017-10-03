Bournemouth's Wilson coming back stronger than ever, says Francis

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - September 30, 2017 Bournemouth's Simon Francis during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - Bournemouth captain Simon Francis has backed striker Callum Wilson to hit the ground running on his return from injury for the reserve squad on Wednesday.

Following a second serious knee injury in 15 months, Wilson is set to make a comeback in the club reserve side’s Premier League Cup match against Norwich City at Vitality Stadium.

Although Wilson has been limited to just 33 Premier League appearances over last two seasons, Francis reckons the 25-year-old has returned to training at high fitness levels.

“Callum has come back stronger and is feeling more positive than ever,” Francis told the Daily Echo.

”From what I’ve seen, he can definitely get back to his best. He is hitting or even breaking his max speed which he has had for the past few years, he is looking stronger in the gym and his ball work seems great.

“His return is massive for our team spirit and morale. He really is one of the lively lads of the bunch, he is excellent around the place and always up for a laugh.”

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is keen on having Wilson as another attacking option, with his side managing just four goals in the first seven league games of the campaign.