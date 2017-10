Late Rooney penalty rescues draw for Everton at Brighton

(Reuters) - BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 1 EVERTON 1

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton - Amex Stadium, Brighton, Britain - October 15, 2017 Everton's Wayne Rooney runs back to the centre spot with the ball after scoring their first goal REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Wayne Rooney scored a 90th-minute penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw for Everton away at Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday.

The hosts had looked on course to take all three points from a drab match when Anthony Knockaert pounced on a loose ball and fired home eight minutes from fulltime.

Yet Brighton defender Bruno caught Dominic Calvert-Lewin with an elbow in the final minute and Rooney converted the resulting penalty to rescue a point for Ronald Koeman’s side, whose difficult start to the season continued.

The draw moves both teams on to eight points and lifts them one place in the table, Brighton to 14th and Everton to 16th.