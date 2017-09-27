FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brighton striker Hemed handed three-match ban for violent conduct
September 27, 2017 / 3:49 PM / in 22 days

Brighton striker Hemed handed three-match ban for violent conduct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain Soccer Football - Brighton & Hove Albion v Burton Albion - Sky Bet Championship - The American Express Community Stadium - 11/2/17 Brightonâ€™s Tomer Hemed celebrates scoring their first goal Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Matthew Childs Livepic

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion striker Tomer Hemed will serve a three-match suspension after the FA found the 30-year-old guilty on Wednesday of violent conduct during Brighton’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League last Sunday.

Hemed, who scored the winning goal, allegedly stamped on Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin in the 88th minute and while the incident was not spotted by match officials, it was caught on video.

Off-the-ball incidents that are not seen by match officials are eligible for retrospective action by the FA and English football’s governing body charged the Israeli international on Tuesday.

“Hemed appealed the charge, but an FA panel rejected the appeal,” Brighton said on their website (www.brightonandhovealbion.com).

Hemed will miss Brighton’s upcoming league games against Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

