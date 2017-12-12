Brighton must plug leaky defence - Hughton

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is worried about the number of goals his team is conceding and has urged his players to learn the lessons of their last two games ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion - John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - December 9, 2017 Brighton manager Chris Hughton Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

After a promising start to the campaign, Brighton have lost three and drawn two of their last five league games, conceding 10 goals in the process to slip to 13th in the table.

A 5-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool was followed last Saturday by a 2-0 loss at Huddersfield Town and the Brighton defence is likely to get another through examination at Spurs.

“Probably the conceding,” Hughton said when asked by reporters about his biggest worry on Monday.

”Even as regards to our goal difference, we were fairly respectable but over a two-game period, we’ve conceded seven goals. The manner of the goals we conceded were disappointing and a concern.

“As with everything, they are the challenges and if we thought we’ve done something poor in the last game we have to make sure we do better in the next one.”

Champions Chelsea are the only team to have beaten Tottenham at Wembley in the league this season but Hughton is hopeful that Brighton can snap their poor run at his former club.

“I suppose it shows how well we have started in our levels, the fact that we’ve lost two on the bounce and we’re looking at it as a difficult period,” Hughton said.

“In this division you’ve got to show that you accept what the division is, that you’ve learned from it, and you do your best in the next game.”