Knockaert credits manager Hughton for Brighton's success

(Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert says the club’s positive start to the Premier League season is down to manager Chris Hughton getting his tactics right.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion - London Stadium, London, Britain - October 20, 2017. Brighton's Anthony Knockaert celebrates after the match . Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

In their first top-flight campaign since 1983, Brighton have exceeded expectations by earning four wins and three draws from their opening 11 games, climbing to eighth in the table.

Knockaert said Hughton’s influence was there for all to see in wins at West Ham United and Swansea City over the last few weeks.

“West Ham and Swansea away, it’s never easy to win at these places, but we’re lucky enough to have a great manager and he knows what to do to win football games,” Knockaert told the club’s website.

”We put everything he says into the games. It’s working for us at the moment, and it’s really important for our confidence that we haven’t lost in four games.

“The last two games away from home, we’ve had two great performances and showed a lot of character.”

Brighton’s next league game is a home tie against Stoke City on Nov. 20.