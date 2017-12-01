Brighton must assemble best team in January transfer window - Hughton

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion will assess their requirements ahead of a crucial January transfer window as they aim to have the best possible team for the second half of the Premier League campaign, manager Chris Hughton has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - November 28, 2017 Brighton manager Chris Hughton before the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Brighton bought in several key players in the pre-season window, including midfielders Davy Propper, Pascal Gross and winger Jose Izquierdo, that have been instrumental to the club’s rise to 10th in the league after 14 games.

Hughton is keen to further strengthen his squad and says new signings could be on the horizon, especially in case current players suffer long-term injuries.

“We’re always thinking about January and we know what an important period it is,” Hughton was quoted as saying by Brighton and Hove Independent.

”We’ll work hard towards it but that doesn’t mean we’ll bring anybody in. We’ll assess it continually going through the month of December.

“Sometimes there are decisions which are made for you with an injury... but we have a responsibility to try to be as good as we can and have a squad as good as we can going right through until the end of the season,” he said.

Hughton also said that 25-year-old winger Jiri Skalak, who has two League Cup appearances this season, could possibly go out on a loan spell.

Brighton are winless in their last three league games and host fifth-placed Liverpool, who have won four of their last five league outings, on Saturday.