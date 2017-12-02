Firmino double inspires Liverpool rout of Brighton

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Roberto Firmino netted twice as Liverpool made it five wins from their last six Premier League games with a 5-1 drubbing of Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - December 2, 2017 Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores their third goal Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Despite making six changes to the Liverpool starting line-up, Juergen Klopp’s side started the game strongly and enjoyed 74 percent of possession in the opening half an hour.

They were rewarded when Philippe Coutinho’s corner picked out Emre Can who rose above two Brighton defenders and headed the ball past Mathew Ryan for his first Premier League goal of the season.

The Brighton defence went to sleep and conceded a second just over a minute later when Coutinho turned provider once again and played the perfect ball into Firmino who made no mistake by striking the ball past Ryan.

Glenn Murray blew a golden chance to get his side back into the game just after halftime when Simon Mignolet produced a superb save to deny the Brighton forward.

Liverpool raced down the other end and Mohamed Salah’s ball picked out Firmino who made no mistake with another clinical finish.

Murray pulled a goal back for Brighton from the penalty spot after Jordan Henderson was adjudged to have pushed Shane Duffy, but Liverpool scored two late goals.

Coutinho netted a clever low free kick and Lewis Dunk headed the ball past his own keeper to complete the rout.