Brighton have already surpassed expectations, says Murray
November 6, 2017 / 9:21 AM / Updated a day ago

Brighton have already surpassed expectations, says Murray

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion have already collected more points in their Premier League campaign than many expected and the players are learning more about what it takes to compete in the top flight every week, striker Glenn Murray has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Brighton & Hove Albion - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - November 4, 2017. Swansea City's Federico Fernandez looks dejected after the match. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

While many expected Brighton to be stuck in the relegation battle, the club’s 1-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday marked their fourth league win of the season and saw them climb to eighth place.

”We have done very well. We have got more points than we probably thought we would have,“ Murray told the Argus newspaper. ”We have done it all while learning a lot about the league.

”A lot of the squad are new to the Premier League and it is a slightly different way of football compared to the Championship.

“It’s a whole different ball game. It’s about, more than anything, keeping the back door shut and hoping we can pick points up like we did here ... week in and week out we are picking points up and there is a good feeling about the place.”

Brighton next host 14th-placed Stoke City on Nov. 20.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
