Brighton sign young striker Radulovic from Lleida

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion have signed striker Bojan Radulovic from Spanish third tier side Lleida for an undisclosed fee, the club have announced.

The 18-year-old is Brighton’s third signing of the January transfer window after the arrival of fellow strikers Leonardo Ulloa on loan from Leicester City and Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven for a club record 14 million pounds.

“We had been made aware of Bojan as a result of his rapid rise to the first team at Lleida and he has been a regular in their senior team for much of the current season,” Brighton under-23 coach Simon Rusk said.

The Spanish striker, who has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, has two goals and helped Lleida knock Real Sociedad out of the Copa Del Rey.

“We have been impressed with what we have seen of him and are delighted to welcome him to the club,” Rusk added.

“His challenge now is the same of all those players in the under-23 age group, and that is to continue his development with the aim of breaking through into the senior squad.”

The goal-starved south coast club are 15th in the league with 24 points.