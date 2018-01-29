Ulloa joins Brighton on loan from Leicester

(Reuters) - Brighton and Hove Albion have signed striker Leonardo Ulloa on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs said on Monday.

The 31-year-old Argentine returns to Brighton, three-and-a-half-years after leaving to join Leicester in 2014.

In his first spell at the Amex Stadium after arriving from Spanish club Almeria in 2013, Ulloa netted 26 goals in 58 games.

“I wasn’t here during his first spell at the club, but I know he was very well thought of by all concerned, including the club’s supporters,” Brighton boss Chris Hughton said in a statement.

“He’s achieved a great deal since he left, including winning a Premier League title, and his experience at this level will be hugely beneficial to us.”

Ulloa scored 20 goals for Leicester, including six during the club’s Premier League title-winning campaign in 2015-16.