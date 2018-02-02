West Ham's Adrian excited by new signing Mario's immediate impact

(Reuters) - West Ham United midfielder’s Joao Mario’s instant impact has impressed goalkeeper Adrian, who believes the new signing must persist with his attacking approach when they travel to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Portugal international Mario, who arrived on loan from Inter Milan in the January transfer window, impressed on his debut as a depleted West Ham’s drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in midweek.

“It was a magnificent performance from Joao, considering he has just come to the Premier League and this was the first time he had played at this different tempo and intensity,” Adrian told the club’s website (www.whufc.com).

“He played a great 90 minutes, was always sharp, was always trying to go forward and sharp with his passing and dribbling. He played really well and he has to keep going in this way.”

Mario, 25, linked up well with Mexico striker Javier Hernandez in a move that led to a penalty that midfielder Mark Noble converted to equalise against Palace.

“Chicharito did a really good job for us,” Adrian added. “Football is like life. Sometimes you have good moments and sometimes you have less good moments but now he has his chance and he is showing us he is a great striker and helping us.”

West Ham were without 10 first team players against Palace, including influential forward Marko Arnautovic and midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

The 12th-placed West Ham will welcome back defenders Winston Reid and Jose Fonte for the trip to Brighton, who are 15th.