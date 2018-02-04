Moyes refuses to blame off-field incidents for defeat

(Reuters) - West Ham United manager David Moyes said that recent off-field problems at the club had nothing to do with Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The London club sacked director of player recruitment Tony Henry on Friday following allegations of racial discrimination.

According to a report in the Daily Mail newspaper, Henry said the club wanted to limit the number of African players in their squad as “they have a bad attitude” and “cause mayhem” when they are not in the team.

Asked if the incident had a bearing on the result, Moyes said: ”It had no effect whatsoever.

“The club have done what they think they have to do and move on, and we have to. It’s always the manager’s job but I don’t think the events would do that.”

Henry’s sacking followed defender Arthur Masuaku’s six-match ban for spitting at an opponent during West Ham’s FA Cup defeat at Wigan Athletic last weekend.

“Maybe that’s just West Ham, I don’t know,” Moyes added. “In management no day is ever dull. The job brings up some difficult situations and some strange ones.”

Defeat at Brighton left West Ham in 12th on 27 points but just three points above the relegation zone in a congested bottom half of the table.

“When I took over we were in the bottom three so to be where we are now I’d have said ‘thanks very much’. We are still in a battle to stay up but it’s the same for other teams.”

West Ham host Watford in their next league game on Feb. 10.