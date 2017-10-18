Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

(Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round nine of the Premier League on Oct. 20 - Oct. 22 (games at 1400 GMT unless stated):

Friday, Oct 20

West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion (1900)

*The Hammers have won three of the last five matches between the two sides, beating Brighton 6-0 in their most recent meeting in the Championship in April 2012.

*Brighton are looking for their first away win in the Premier League era.

*Midfielder Pascal Gross is Brighton’s leading scorer so far this season with two goals and three assists in eight league matches.

* West Ham striker Andy Carroll is suspended after picking up two bookings in two minutes in their last league match at Burnley.

*Brighton and West Ham are 14th and 15th respectively, with both teams on eight points, but Brighton are ahead on goal difference.

Saturday, Oct 21

Chelsea v Watford (1130)

*Defeat by Watford would condemn champions Chelsea to three consecutive league losses for the first time under manager Antonio Conte.

*Chelsea are fifth in the table after registering four wins, three defeats and one draw in their first eight fixtures. They lost a total of five league matches last season.

*Watford are looking for their first away win over Chelsea since 1986, when the Hornets won 5-1 at Stamford Bridge.

*Both of Chelsea’s league wins over Watford last season came by a one-goal margin.

*Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored in both those matches, while Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue was the only player to score both home and away against Chelsea in the league last season.

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United

*The two sides will meet in a top-flight match for the first time since the 1971-72 season, when United won both fixtures.

*Huddersfield last beat United in March 1952, recording a 3-2 win at home.

*United have kept seven clean sheets in their opening eight league games and Huddersfield have failed to score in five of theirs, including their last three.

*United manager Jose Mourinho has lost just two of his 39 Premier League games against promoted sides.

*Huddersfield are 12th in the table while United are second, trailing league leaders Manchester City by two points.

Manchester City v Burnley

*City have lost to Burnley once in their last six Premier League meetings, but Burnley have returned with a point from two of their last three trips to the Etihad Stadium.

*City top the table with seven wins and a draw and have scored at least five goals in four of their eight league games.

*Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has the best save percentage (91.7 percent) in the league so far this season.

*City have never lost a league game with forward Gabriel Jesus in the starting line-up, with the Brazilian scoring 13 goals in 15 starts.

*Burnley are seventh in the table and have lost just once in eight league matches, while their return of 13 points represents their best-ever start to a Premier League season.

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

*Palace last won away at St. James’ Park in March 1998, edging Newcastle 2-1.

*Newcastle have lost just once at home this season, going down 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on the opening weekend.

*Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has been directly involved in 17 league goals since the beginning of last season, scoring eight and assisting nine.

*Palace have failed to score in six of their last 10 trips to Newcastle and have conceded 11 goals in four away matches this season without scoring.

*Newcastle are ninth on 11 points while Palace are still bottom with three, despite getting their first win and goals of the season against Chelsea last weekend.

Stoke City v Bournemouth

*Stoke have won three of their last five matches against Bournemouth but did not beat the south coast club in either of their league meetings last season.

*Bournemouth have conceded 12 goals this season, the same as eighth-placed Liverpool and one less than fourth-placed Watford, but have managed to score just four.

*Stoke and Crystal Palace have the joint-worst defensive records so far, conceding 18 goals in eight matches.

*Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe has scored against Stoke for three of his former clubs - Portsmouth, Tottenham and Sunderland - and is one shy of reaching 200 career league goals.

*Bournemouth are second-bottom of the league after losing six of their first eight games, while Stoke are two places higher in 17th after losing four matches.

Swansea City v Leicester City

*Leicester have won four of their six Premier League meetings with Swansea.

*Recently sacked Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare picked up 15 points in his first five matches in charge but collected just 14 points in his next 16 games.

*Swansea forward Tammy Abraham has scored four of his team’s five league goals so far.

*Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez has scored four goals in his last four games against Swansea.

*Swansea are 13th in the table, while Leicester are on a six-game winless streak in 18th.

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1630)

*In the last 10 meetings between the sides, Southampton and West Brom have won four games each and drawn twice, but Southampton have won two of the last three.

*Both sides have scored seven league goals and conceded nine but 10th-placed West Brom are a point and a place ahead of Southampton.

*Dusan Tadic has one goal and two assists in his last three appearances against West Brom.

*The fixture has the lowest goals-per-match ratio (21 in 14 matches, 1.5 per match) between sides that have met each other in at least seven different Premier League campaigns.

*West Brom are without a win in their last six league matches, while Southampton have not won in their last three.

Sunday, Oct 22

Everton v Arsenal (1230)

*Everton have won two of their last 20 league meetings with Arsenal since 2007.

*Ronald Koeman’s Everton have scored five goals this season, only the bottom two sides - Bournemouth and Crystal Palace - have fewer.

*Everton striker Wayne Rooney has scored league 11 goals against Arsenal, including his first-ever Premier League goal in October 2002.

*At least one player has been sent off in three of the last four league games between the sides - Laurent Koscielny in May 2017, Phil Jagielka in December 2016 and Gareth Barry in October 2015.

*Everton are 16th in the league, winning two of eight games, while Arsenal are sixth, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1500)

*Liverpool have beaten Tottenham in six of the last 10 league matches between the sides, keeping clean sheets in five of them.

*The Merseyside club have scored nine and conceded just one goal in their last four trips to Tottenham, recording two wins and two draws.

*There have been nine own goals scored in this fixture, which is a Premier League record.

*Tottenham are third in the table, five points behind leaders Manchester City, and last beat Liverpool in the league in November 2012.

*Liverpool are eighth in table, level on 13 points with the three teams directly above them but behind on goal difference.