Bullet-point previews of Premier League matches

(Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 12 of the Premier League on Nov. 24-Nov. 26 (games at 1500 GMT unless stated):

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion vs Stoke City - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - November 20, 2017 Stoke City's Joe Allen in action with Brighton's Dale Stephens Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Friday, Nov. 24

West Ham United v Leicester City (2000)

*West Ham are on a five-game winless run against Leicester in the Premier League, drawing one and losing four since a 2-0 home win in Dec. 2014.

*West Ham’s haul of nine points in 12 games is their worst since the 2010-11 season when they won eight points at this stage and finished bottom of the league.

*West Ham, currently 18th in the league, are on a five-match winless run and were beaten 2-0 at Watford last weekend in new manager David Moyes’ first game in charge.

*Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has scored two goals and assisted two more in his last four league appearances against West Ham.

*Claude Puel has guided Leicester to four points in his first three games in charge, with their only defeat coming to league leaders Manchester City last weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 25

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

*Palace have lost 20 Premier League games in 2017, more than any other club in the competition this year.

*Only West Ham (25) have conceded more goals than Palace and Stoke (24 each - alongside Everton) after 12 games this season.

*Roy Hodgson’s Palace, currently bottom of the table, have collected all five of their points this season in their last three matches at Selhurst Park.

*Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has been involved in more Premier League goals in 11 games this season (two goals and five assists) than he was in 21 appearances in the competition last season (four goals, two assists).

*Palace are unbeaten in the last four home league games against Stoke, winning three and drawing one.

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion

*This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides since March 1983, when they played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

*United are unbeaten in 38 matches at home in all competitions with their last defeat at Old Trafford coming against Manchester City in Sept. 2016.

*United have kept 25 clean sheets in 50 Premier League games since start of last season, more than any other team.

*Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross has been directly involved in 62 percent of the team’s 13 league goals this season (three goals and five assists).

*United forward Anthony Martial has recorded five goals and two assists in the league this season despite playing only 374 minutes, averaging a goal contribution every 53 minutes.

Newcastle United v Watford

*Watford have used the most players (26) and have the most different goalscorers (12) in the Premier League this season.

*Newcastle, currently 11th in the league, have lost their last three league matches and have scored just once in this run.

*Forward Richarlison has recorded four goals and two assists in his last seven league appearances for Watford.

*Marco Silva’s Watford have exactly the same record as they did under Walter Mazzarri after 12 matches last season (five wins, three draws and four defeats).

*Watford have scored at least two goals in each of their last seven away matches in the Premier League.

Swansea City v Bournemouth

*Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth have not conceded in their last two matches and will be looking to keep three consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League for the first time ever.

*Bournemouth have moved out of bottom-three to 13th in the league with back-to-back victories against Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United.

*Swansea are on a four-match losing streak in the league and have picked up just one win in six games at the Liberty Stadium this season.

*Striker Tammy Abraham has been involved in 71 percent of Swansea’s league goals this season, scoring four and providing one assist.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - November 18, 2017 Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/David Klein

*43 percent of Callum Wilson’s Premier League goals (six out of 14) have been as part of hat-tricks, including his three against Huddersfield last weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion

*West Brom sacked manager Tony Pulis after dropping to 17th in the league with 10 points from 12 matches this season.

*Interim manager Gary Megson, who was in charge at the Hawthorns between 2000 and 2004, said he is not keen on replacing Pulis on a full-time basis.

*Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham, currently fourth on the table, have lost two of their last three matches and trail leaders Manchester City by 11 points.

*Tottenham have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League meetings with West Brom, a 1-0 defeat at home in Sept. 2014.

*West Brom have won four away points against Pochettino’s Spurs - only Newcastle United (six) and Liverpool (five) have taken more since the Argentine has been in charge.

Liverpool v Chelsea (1730)

*Chelsea are unbeaten in their last five Premier League visits to Anfield since a 4-1 loss in May 2012.

*Striker Mohamed Salah has netted nine goals in the Premier League this season, the most by a Liverpool player in their first 12 appearances in the competition.

Slideshow (2 Images)

*Striker Alvaro Morata has recorded eight goals and four assists in his first 11 league appearances for Chelsea.

*Juergen Klopp’s Liverpool have kept a clean sheet in seven of their last eight league matches at home.

*Antonio Conte’s Chelsea have won their last four league matches to move up to third in the standings, a point behind second-placed Manchester United and nine behind leaders Manchester City.

Sunday, Nov. 26

Southampton v Everton (1330)

*Everton have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League trips to Southampton.

*Everton, currently 16th in the Premier League table, are winless in their last 14 away league games.

*Southampton have failed to score in 10 league games at St Mary’s in 2017.

*Everton striker Oumar Niasse, who has scored in his last two league starts, faces a two-match ban after the FA found him guilty of simulation in Everton’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend.

*Everton have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five league matches.

Burnley v Arsenal (1400)

*Arsenal have scored 24 headed goals in the Premier League since the start of last season, five more than any other side in the competition.

*Turf Moor has seen only seven goals scored in six Premier League matches this season, fewer than any other stadium in the competition.

*Burnley have won one of their last 13 meetings with Arsenal in all competitions, prevailing 2-0 in a League Cup tie at Turf Moor in Dec. 2008.

*All four of sixth-placed Arsenal’s league defeats this season have come away from home.

*Burnley have collected 22 points and are only 18 points off their best Premier League points tally (40 in 2016-17) with 26 games left to play.

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City (1600)

*Huddersfield held Pep Guardiola’s City to a goalless draw in the FA Cup fifth round tie at the John Smith’s Stadium last season, before losing the replay 5-1.

*Huddersfield conceded just three goals in their first six league matches but have let in 14 in the last six.

*Man City’s David Silva has eight assists in 12 Premier League appearances this season, one more than he managed in 34 appearances last season.

*Manchester City have the second-best defensive record in the league this season, conceding seven goals in 12 matches, only one more than rivals Manchester United.

*Striker Gabriel Jesus has hit 15 goals and five assists in 21 league appearances for City.