Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

LONDON (Reuters) - Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round six of the Premier League on Sept. 23-25. (games 1400 GMT unless stated):
Saturday, Sept 23
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur (1130)
*Spurs can win their first three away games of a Premier League season for the first time.
*Harry Kane has scored five goals in his last five games against the Hammers.
*Tottenham are fifth and five points behind leaders Manchester City and United.
*West Ham are 17th and chasing back to back wins at the London Stadium.
*The Hammers have beaten Spurs 14 times in the Premier League, more than any other opponent.
Burnley v Huddersfield Town
*This is the first top flight meeting between the two since March 1971.
*Burnley are seventh, level on points with sixth-placed Huddersfield.
*Both sides have two wins, two draws and a defeat.
*Steve Mounie is Huddersfield’s top scorer with two.
*Sam Vokes and Chris Wood have also scored twice for Burnley.
Everton v Bournemouth
*Everton have lost their last three Premier League games.
*The hosts last suffered four successive league defeats in January 2015.
*Bournemouth started the season with four successive defeats but beat Brighton 2-1 last week.
*England striker Jermain Defoe opened his account for the Cherries in that game.
*Defoe has now scored against 36 different Premier League teams and in 17 seasons.
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
*If Palace lose, they will join Portsmouth as the only teams to lose their first six matches of a Premier League season.
*City are top and have won nine of their last 10 Premier league games against Palace.
*Roy Hodgson’s Palace are the only team in the top flight yet to score in the league this season.
*Palace have the equal worst goal difference (-8), with Everton.
*City’s Sergio Aguero has scored 14 goals in his last 17 Premier League games.
Southampton v Manchester United
*United are level with City in points, and goal difference.
*Southampton have beaten by United more times in the Premier League (24) than any other opponents.
*Eight different players have scored for United in their five games.
*United’s Romelu Lukaku is the league’s joint top scorer with City’s Aguero.
*Lukaku has scored five goals from five appearances.
Stoke City v Chelsea
*Champions Chelsea have won seven of their last eight league away games.
*Brazilian defender David Luiz is suspended for Chelsea.
*Chelsea have collected as many red cards in their last five league games as in their previous 73.
*Stoke are 13th with only one win this season.
*Stoke were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Championship side Bristol City on Tuesday.
Swansea City v Watford
*Swansea have lost only one of their last 10 home games against Watford.
*Watford have won their last two away matches in the league.
*The Hornets have never won three successive away games in the top flight.
*Wilfried Bony could make his first start for Swansea since rejoining them in the transfer window.
Leicester City v Liverpool (1630)
*Leicester can win three home Premier League matches in a row against Liverpool for the first time.
*Jamie Vardy has scored five goals for Leicester in his last three Premier League games against Liverpool.
*Leicester are 15th, Liverpool eighth.
*Leicester beat Liverpool 2-0 in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
*Liverpool have now gone four games without a win in league and cups.
Sunday, Sept 24
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (1500)
*Newcastle are fourth after winning their last three games.
*Newcastle last won three of their opening five Premier League matches in the 2000/01 season.
*Jamaal Lescelles has headed all four of his league goals for Newcastle this season from corners.
*Brighton goalkeeper Tim Krul played 185 times from Newcastle over 12 years.
*Brighton are teetering on the drop zone in 16th place.
Monday, Sept 25
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1900)
*West Brom’s Gareth Barry can break Ryan Giggs’s record for most Premier League matches played (both on 632).
*Arsenal have conceded only once against West Brom in their last six league games at the Emirates.
*West Brom beat Arsenal 3-1 at The Hawthorns in March.
*Alexandre Lacazette has scored in his first two home appearances for Arsenal.
*Striker Danny Welbeck is out injured for Arsenal.
Compiled by Alan Baldwin