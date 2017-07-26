FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bardsley secures Burnley move from Stoke
July 26, 2017 / 5:15 AM / in 9 days

Bardsley secures Burnley move from Stoke

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Stoke City - Premier League - Stadium of Light - 14/1/17 Stoke City's Phil Bardsley during the warm up before the match Reuters / Scott Heppell Livepic

(Reuters) - Burnley have signed defender Phil Bardsley from Stoke City on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Lancashire-based Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Scotland international returns to Turf Moor where he spent a month on loan in the Championship in 2006.

"I've had different spells and different clubs since then and I'm delighted to be back," Bardsley told the club website.

"It's a club that's going in the right direction with a fantastic manager and a great group of players which I'm looking forward to being part of."

Bardsley has also played for Sunderland and Manchester United and spent the last three seasons at Stoke.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

