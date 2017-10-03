Burnley's Dyche ready to lead top Premier League club, says Wright

(Reuters) - Burnley manager Sean Dyche has the attributes to lead a top Premier League club but will eventually be “pushed” into taking the England job, according to former Arsenal and national team striker Ian Wright.

Burnley are currently sixth in the Premier League standings after beating Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Having joined the Lancashire club in 2012, Dyche has led Burnley to two Premier League promotions and one relegation in the last five seasons.

“I believe he (Dyche) is somebody that needs to go, at some stage, to the next level,” Wright told BBC Radio 5 live.

Football Soccer - Hull City v Arsenal - FA Cup Fifth Round Replay - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 8/3/16 BT Sport's Ian Wright before the match Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

“He’s an experienced manager in the Premier League. He’s done his groundwork with relatively smaller teams and got them set up well.”

Arsene Wenger signed a new two-year deal at Arsenal after intense media speculation surrounding the Frenchman’s future towards the end of last season.

Asked if Dyche is a suitable replacement for Wenger at Arsenal, Wright replied: ”Yeah. The fact is would they give Sean Dyche that job?

”In respect to how his team sets up when they’re defending, he’s obviously got acumen - but will he get a job like that? I don’t think he will.

“They’ll probably start touting him for the England job. We’re so bereft of any manager that’s good enough, that can take on the England job. If he carries on like he is he’ll probably be pushed into that role.”