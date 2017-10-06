Dyche hails 'fantastic' Burnley after fast start

(Reuters) - The secret to Burnley’s impressive start to the season and dramatic improvement away from home is not over-thinking, according to their manager Sean Dyche.

Burnley are sixth in the Premier League standings after the opening seven fixture which included away wins over champions Chelsea and Everton along and draws at Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

“It’s fair to reflect on a good start,” Dyche told the club website. (www.burnleyfootballclub.com)

”When you think of the difficulties within the Premier League and then you look at that fixture list and you go ‘that is a tough start’... Particularly away from home, and that’s not doing anyone down because teams are good teams.

“To deliver what the lads have delivered has been fantastic.”

Burnley’s away record has improved significantly from last campaign, when they achieved their first league win on the road in April.

“We don’t over-think it and it’s not radical change. It’s trying to add little bits and little bits and the players of course – their knowledge and their growth, as I use, and their development within the Premier League,” Dyche said.

“I try and balance everything.”

Burnley next host West Ham United at Turf Moor on Oct. 14.