Dyche urges Burnley players to maintain their work rate

(Reuters) - Burnley’s hard work has paid off as they sit sixth in the Premier League but the Turf Moor outfit are not getting carried away by their success, manager Sean Dyche has said.

Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 29, 2017 Burnley manager Sean Dyche Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Burnley have won seven and drawn four of their 14 league games and are three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal and while Dyche has credited his players for putting in the work he is wary of complacency.

”I think they’re getting the benefits of some very good work on the training pitch and good work as a group,“ Dyche told reporters. ”We’re still earning the right to belong in the Premier League, but we’re doing a good job so far of that.

“We know we have to fight every inch for what we get in this division and we will continue to apply that.”

Despite Burnley’s promising form, Dyche is aware they have to be consistent until the end of the season.

“It’s my job to look at the whole season, not just any given period,” Dyche added.

“We’ve had a very good period from the start of the season to now - it’s safeguarding that, building on it and continuing to look to move it forward.”

Burnley defender Matthew Lowton is a doubt for Saturday’s league game at Leicester City due to a knee injury while midfielder Steven Defour is expected to be fit for the trip.