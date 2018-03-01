Burnley's Dyche seeks to end winless streak on landmark occasion

(Reuters) - Burnley manager Sean Dyche accepts victories have been“hard to come by” for his team but hopes for a change of fortune to mark his 250th game in charge at Turf Moor with three points against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Burnley - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - February 10, 2018 Burnley manager Sean Dyche Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Burnley extended their winless run to 11 matches in the league after substitute Manolo Gabbiadini’s late goal rescued a point for Southampton in a 1-1 draw last weekend.

Dyche, however, is pleased with his team’s progress this season as they sit seventh in the standings with 10 matches remaining.

“You have your own pressure — we have found a result hard to come by, some not in our hands, some in it,” he told a news conference on Thursday.

“I am not one for making too many excuses. That win is what we are looking for. Runs for me and Burnley, it’s more about a season’s work.

“Our challenge is being Burnley in the Premier League. We are in a healthy position of course. Not saying we don’t want to win, of course we do, but over a season the points we have is very pleasing.”

Earlier in the season, Dyche was linked by British media with the Everton manager’s job before Sam Allardyce was named as Ronald Koeman’s successor.

When asked whether he dodged a bullet from a difficult job, Dyche replied:“There was no bullet to dodge for me. I’ve had a few of them, this is my 250th game, I’m still here, still working, creating an environment to be successful.”

Everton have recorded one win in 14 league matches on the road this season and sit ninth in the table.

Winger Aaron Lennon will come up against Everton for the first time since joining Burnley in the January window, while Michael Keane makes his return to Turf Moor after securing a move to Goodison Park at the start of the season.

“He’s (Lennon) been good and adapting to what we are,” Dyche added.

“He’s been on the left rather than right which is more normal, but I think he’s enjoying his football, most players here tend to.”