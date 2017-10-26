Burnley's Vokes, Wood face fitness tests ahead of Newcastle game

(Reuters) - Burnley forwards Sam Vokes and Chris Wood face late fitness tests ahead of their Premier League game against promoted Newcastle United on Monday, manager Sean Dyche said on Thursday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City vs Burnley - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 21, 2017 Burnley’s Chris Wood in action with Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Nicolas Otamendi REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wales international Vokes missed out with an abdominal injury as Burnley lost 3-0 to Manchester City last week while New Zealand’s Wood is recovering from a tight hamstring after the defeat by the league leaders.

“Sam Vokes missed last week, it’s promising with him. Chris Wood is a maybe, we will have to wait and see,” Dyche told a news conference.

“We’re pleased it’s nothing to major but whether it’s right for Monday we will have to wait and see.”

Burnley are eighth in the table with 13 points while Newcastle are a spot above them with 14 points from nine games.