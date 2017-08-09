FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 days ago
Burnley sign goalkeeper Legzdins from Birmingham
August 9, 2017 / 5:17 AM / 4 days ago

Burnley sign goalkeeper Legzdins from Birmingham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Birmingham City v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Football League Championship - St Andrews - 29/4/16 Birmingham's Adam Legzdins in action moments before Middlesbrough scored their first goal Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic

(Reuters) - Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins said he could not ignore interest from Burnley and is looking forward to getting started at the Premier League club after making the switch from Championship side Birmingham City.

The 30-year-old arrived at Turf Moor on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee after ending his second spell with Birmingham, where he started his career before going on to play for Crewe, Burton Albion, Derby County and Leyton Orient.

"Interest from someone like Burnley is something you can't ignore... and after speaking to the people here I think it will be a really good fit for myself," Legzdins said in a statement on Tuesday.

Legzdins will compete for a starting spot with Tom Heaton and Nick Pope in manager Sean Dyche's squad.

Burnley visit defending champions Chelsea to kick off their Premier League season on Saturday.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

