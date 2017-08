Long signs new three-year deal at Burnley

Football Soccer - Republic of Ireland v Austria - 2018 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group D - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland - June 11, 2017 Republic of Ireland's Kevin Long looks dejected at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic

(Reuters) - Burnley defender Kevin Long has signed a new three-year contract to extend his seven-year stay at Turf Moor, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old Ireland international is Burnley's longest-serving player, even if he has spent much of his time at the club out on loan to other sides.

"I am delighted. It's been going on for quite a while now so it's nice to get it signed and look forward to the next three years," Long told the club's website. (www.burnleyfootballclub.com)

"I've been here a long time and probably haven't played as much as I'd have liked, so hopefully in the next three years I can play a lot more and go from strength to strength."

Burnley will begin the new Premier League season with a trip to champions Chelsea on Aug 12.