Burnley bring in Nkoudou on loan from Spurs

LONDON (Reuters) - Burnley have signed Tottenham Hotspur’s French winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - October 22, 2017 Tottenham's Georges-Kevin Nkoudou before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Nkoudou, 22, joined Spurs from Olympique de Marseille in 2016, after scoring 10 goals in 41 games in the 2015/16 season for the Ligue 1 side, having started his career at Nantes.

The left-sided player has made 23 appearances for Tottenham, including six this season, appearing twice in the Champions League but just once in the Premier League.

“I knew he (Sean Dyche) is a big manager who likes young players and players who go forward, so it suits my character to come here and I am happy to work with him,” Nkoudou said.