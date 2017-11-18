FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Burnley sink Swans to make it three in a row
November 18, 2017 / 5:06 PM / a day ago

Burnley sink Swans to make it three in a row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - BURNLEY 2 SWANSEA CITY 0

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton vs Burnley - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - November 4, 2017 Burnley manager Sean Dyche applauds the fans at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Sean Dyche’s Burnley continued their excellent campaign with a 2-0 win over struggling Swansea City at Turf Moor on Saturday to stay in seventh place.

Jack Cork, fresh from winning his first England cap, put Burnley ahead in the 29th minute when he burst from midfield and then got on the end of a Robbie Brady cross with a well-placed header.

The Clarets doubled their advantage five minutes before the break when Jeff Hendrick found Ashley Barnes and the striker, selected ahead of Sam Vokes, blasted home from the edge of the area.

The result means Burnley have three straight victories in the top flight for the first time since the 1974-75 season and leaves Swansea next to the bottom on eight points.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
