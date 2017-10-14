FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wood strikes late to give Burnley a draw against West Ham
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 14, 2017 / 5:27 PM / in 7 days

Wood strikes late to give Burnley a draw against West Ham

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chris Wood struck late to spare Burnley’s blushes against 10-man West Ham, heading in an equaliser with five minutes left to secure a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley vs West Ham United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - October 14, 2017 Burnley’s Chris Wood applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Peter Powell

West Ham winger Michail Antonio had put the visitors ahead in the 19th minute, making the most of some sloppy defending to score his first goal of the season.

Despite the good start, the Hammers were on the back foot from the 27th minute after striker Andy Carroll was sent off for receiving two yellow cards in two minutes.

Burnley had plenty of chances but struggled to hit the target. Wood, though, made no mistake when he headed home Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s cross to equalise and extend Burnley’s unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.