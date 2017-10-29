Aston Villa and Birmingham draw 0-0 in derby

LONDON (Reuters) - Aston Villa were twice denied by the woodwork late on as they were held to a 0-0 draw at struggling Birmingham City in the English Championship (second tier) on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Birmingham City vs Aston Villa - St Andrew's, Birmingham, Britain - October 29, 2017 Che Adams of Birmingham City shoots at goal Action Images/Ed Sykes

The “second city” derby was hardly a classic but came alive after the break with both sides having good chances to take the spoils at St Andrew‘s.

Sixth-placed Villa came closest to winning it when Keinan Davis’s left-foot effort struck the underside of the bar before Jonathan Kodjia saw a right-foot curler rebound off the frame of the goal.

John Terry also went close for Villa while Birmingham’s best chance came shortly after the interval when Spanish midfielder Jota blazed a shot wildly over the bar.

Villa occupy the final playoff spot while Birmingham edged two points above the relegation zone.