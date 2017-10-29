FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aston Villa and Birmingham draw 0-0 in derby
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as work resumes
Spain
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as work resumes
U.S. special counsel's Russia probe entering new phase
U.S
U.S. special counsel's Russia probe entering new phase
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
Sport
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 29, 2017 / 3:02 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Aston Villa and Birmingham draw 0-0 in derby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Aston Villa were twice denied by the woodwork late on as they were held to a 0-0 draw at struggling Birmingham City in the English Championship (second tier) on Sunday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Birmingham City vs Aston Villa - St Andrew's, Birmingham, Britain - October 29, 2017 Che Adams of Birmingham City shoots at goal Action Images/Ed Sykes

The “second city” derby was hardly a classic but came alive after the break with both sides having good chances to take the spoils at St Andrew‘s.

Sixth-placed Villa came closest to winning it when Keinan Davis’s left-foot effort struck the underside of the bar before Jonathan Kodjia saw a right-foot curler rebound off the frame of the goal.

John Terry also went close for Villa while Birmingham’s best chance came shortly after the interval when Spanish midfielder Jota blazed a shot wildly over the bar.

Villa occupy the final playoff spot while Birmingham edged two points above the relegation zone.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.