FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cardiff slump continues with loss to Preston
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 29, 2017 / 10:19 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Cardiff slump continues with loss to Preston

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Cardiff City missed the chance to go second in the Championship when they lost 1-0 at home to Preston North End on Friday.

Soccer Football - Championship - Cardiff City vs Preston North End - Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - December 29, 2017 Preston North End's Tom Clarke scores their first goal Action Images/John Sibley

Captain Tom Clarke scored Preston’s winner in the 90th minute with a close-range header to condemn Cardiff to a third successive defeat.

Wolverhampton Wanderers top the standings by eight points from Bristol City and Cardiff while Preston climbed to seventh, one point below the playoff spots.

Millwall beat London rivals Queens Park Rangers 1-0 in Friday’s other game thanks to Steve Morison’s 55th-minute strike.

Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.