FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Championship front-runners all win as Leeds stay top
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 23, 2017 / 8:02 PM / in a month

Championship front-runners all win as Leeds stay top

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Soccer Football - Championship - Leeds United vs Ipswich Town - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - September 23, 2017 Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips in action with Ipswich Town's Joe Garner Action Images/Paul Burrows

(Reuters) - Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City all scraped narrow wins to remain joint-top of the Championship with 20 points.

Leeds enjoyed some good fortune in their 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, whose keeper Bartosz Bialkowski dropped a Pablo Hernandez corner over his own line for one of their goals, while Wolves required a 93rd-minute strike from Alfred N‘Diaye to see off Barnsley, who had equalised two minutes earlier, 2-1.

Cardiff won by the same score at Sunderland who have now gone 15 home games without a win. Goals from Craig Bryson and a Joe Ralls penalty gave Neil Warnock’s side their first win in September.

Aston Villa continued their recent improvement with a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest 2-1 while Cyrus Christie’s late goal earned Middlesbrough a point in the 1-1 draw at Fulham.

Birmingham City’s caretaker manager Lee Carsley made an instant impact when his substitute, Lukas Jutkiewicz, put the Blues ahead with his first touch -- although another substitute, Derby County’s Sam Winnall, equalised within two minutes as both sides took a point.

Carsley once worked wonders in an identical role at Brentford, who on Saturday claimed their first win of the season, 3-0 at bottom club Bolton Wanderers, to move out of the relegation zone.

Fourth-placed Preston North End were held to a goalless draw by a resilient Millwall side, with Norwich City and Bristol City also failing to muster a goal between them at Carrow Road.

Reporting by Neil Robinson,; Editing by Neville Dalton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.