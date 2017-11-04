Clarke scores four as Sheffield United win to go second

(Reuters) - Leon Clarke scored all four goals as Sheffield United came from behind to earn a 4-1 win over Hull City and move up to second in the English Championship (second tier) on Saturday.

Kamil Grosicki had given the visitors the lead at half time, but Clarke was unstoppable as his goals completed a remarkable turnaround that saw Chris Wilder’s men get back to winning ways after defeat in midweek.

Bristol City’s fine form continued as they earned a 2-1 win over promotion rivals Cardiff to move up to fourth in the table.

Callum O‘Dowda put the home side in front at Ashton Gate in the day’s early kick-off, before Cardiff pulled level four minutes before the break through Omar Bogle.

However, Bogle was dismissed in the 55th minute for a late challenge on Marlon Pack and the hosts made the numerical advantage count as Aden Flint headed in the winner to ensure the Robins made it four wins in a row in all competitions.

Sheffield Wednesday, who face Bristol City next, netted their second win in a week by beating Aston Villa -- who lost John Terry early on through injury -- 2-1 at Villa Park.

Reading continued in their quest to turn around their season by strolling to a surprise 4-2 win at in-form Derby, who now have Ipswich hot on their heels in seventh after Mick McCarthy’s men inflicted a fourth defeat in a row on Preston North End with a 3-0 success at Portman Road.

There was better news for Bolton Wanderers as they picked up a 2-1 win over Norwich that moved them off the bottom of the table.

Nottingham Forest, who had never lost a home match against Queens Park Rangers -- a run of 33 matches stretching back to their first meeting in January 1934 -- extended that record with a comfortable 4-0 win at the City Ground.