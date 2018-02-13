FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Sports News
February 13, 2018 / 10:32 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Derby miss chance to go second in Championship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Derby County missed the opportunity to go second in English football’s Championship (second tier) after they fell to a 2-0 defeat against mid-table Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Lucas Joao scored in either half for the hosts against a third-placed Derby side who dominated possession but struggled to find a cutting edge until the closing stages.

Wednesday’s victory was their first in the league since manager Jos Luhukay took over on Jan. 5.

Derby were joined on 58 points -- one behind second placed Aston Villa -- by Cardiff City after the Welsh side eased past relegation-threatened Bolton Wanderers 2-0.

Armand Traore opened the scoring with his first goal for the club before Sean Morrison added a second before the break.

Both sides have a six point advantage over Fulham and Bristol City who occupy the other playoff places but they trail runaway leaders, Wolverhampton Wanderers, by 13 points.

Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.