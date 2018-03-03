Derby miss out with defeat by in-form Fulham

LONDON (Reuters) - Derby County failed to take advantage of the three teams above them in the Championship having their games postponed on Saturday, when they were beaten 2-1 at home to Fulham, who replaced them in fourth place.

Soccer Football - Championship - Derby County vs Fulham - Pride Park, Derby, Britain - March 3, 2018 Derby County’s Tom Huddlestone celebrates scoring their first goal with Andre Wisdom Action Images/John Clifton

Fulham, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2014, are on a fine run under Serbian manager Slavisa Jokanovic.

His countryman Aleksandar Mitrovic, on loan from Newcastle United, put them ahead and 17 year-old prospect Ryan Sessegnon scored a 14th goal of the season to double the lead by halftime.

Soccer Football - Championship - Derby County vs Fulham - Pride Park, Derby, Britain - March 3, 2018 Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic Action Images/John Clifton

Tom Huddlestone reduced the deficit but the London side held on to move two points above Derby and one behind third-placed Aston Villa.

Leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers, Cardiff City and Villa were all victims of the bad weather.

Bristol City were able to play at home to Sheffield Wednesday and beat them 4-0 with a hat trick by midfielder Bobby Reid to regain a playoff place.

Sunderland stayed bottom despite a 1-1 draw at Millwall.